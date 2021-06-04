Martha Stewart Collection Avocado Tool for $6
Macy's · 37 mins ago
Martha Stewart Collection Avocado Tool
$5.99 $17
free shipping w/ $25

That's $11 off list and ties the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
  • stainless steel/plastic construction
  • dishwasher-safe
  • Expires 6/7/2021
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
