New
Macy's · 54 mins ago
Martha Stewart Collection Avocado Tool
$5.99 $17
free shipping w/ $25

That's $11 off list and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Features
  • stainless steel/plastic construction
  • dishwasher-safe
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/11/2021
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Martha Stewart
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register