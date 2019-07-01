New
Macy's · 28 mins ago
Martha Stewart Collection 8-Piece Pastel Melamine Bowl Set
$20 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection 8-Piece Pastel Melamine Bowl Set for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 30. Buy Now
Features
  • 1.5-quart bowl with lid
  • 2.4-quart bowl with lid
  • 3.9-quart bowl with lid
  • 6-quart bowl with lid
