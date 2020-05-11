Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 37 mins ago
Martha Stewart Collection 5-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set
$47 $67
free shipping

Get to baking all those yummy treats with this set that is a savings of $43 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • includes two 9" round cake pans, half sheet pan, loaf pan, and 6-cup muffin pan
  • oven safe to 450°F
  • dishwasher safe
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FORYOU"
  • Expires 5/11/2020
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Martha Stewart
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register