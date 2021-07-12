Martha Stewart Collection 4-Quart Large Coffee Keeper w/ Scoop for $17
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Martha Stewart Collection 4-Quart Large Coffee Keeper w/ Scoop
$17 $34
free shipping w/ $25

That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most sellers charge at least $22 for a similar item. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
  • 3.8L/4-qt.
  • holds 2.5 lbs. of coffee
  • includes dual-sided scoop
