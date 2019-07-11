New
Macy's · 24 mins ago
Martha Stewart Collection 4-Piece Knife Set
$17 $23
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection 4-Piece Color Coded Knife Set for $22.99. Coupon code "JULY" cuts it to $17.24. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's a buck under our mention from over two weeks ago, $18 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • color coded with green for vegetables, blue for fish, yellow for poultry, and red for beef
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JULY"
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Macy's Martha Stewart
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register