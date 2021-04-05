New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Martha Stewart Collection 21pc Stainless Steel Spice Rack w/ 5yrs Free Refills
$40 $100
free shipping

That's $60 off the list price and a good price for this style spice rack, especially when you factor in the spice refills. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • stainless steel rack
  • 3-Oz. glass bottles
  • measures 7.5" x 7.5" x 12.75"
  • includes basil, bay leaves, celery salt, chives, cilantro, coriander, mint, dill weed, fennel seed, herbes de provence, Italian seasoning, marjoram, oregano, parsley, pizza seasoning, rosemary, savory, sea salt, season salt, and thyme
  • 5 years of free spice refills
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/12/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Martha Stewart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register