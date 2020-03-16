Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Martha Stewart Collection 2-Piece Noodle Rug Set
$12 $40
pickup

That's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • It's available in several colors (Blue pictured).
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping.)
Features
  • includes one 17" x 24" and one 19.5" x 34" rug
  • latex backing
  • machine-washable
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bed & Bath Macy's Martha Stewart
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register