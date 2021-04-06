New
Macy's · 29 mins ago
Martha Stewart Collection 19pc Bamboo Spice Rack w/ 5yrs Free Refills
$33 $84
free shipping

That's $51 off and $17 less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • glass jars
  • bamboo rack
  • measures 18.25" x 7.38" x 3.5"
  • includes basil, bay leaves, celery salt, cilantro, coriander, dill weed, fennel seed, herbes de provence, Italian seasoning, marjoram, mint, oregano, parsley, pizza seasoning, rosemary, savory, sea salt, and seasoning salt
  • 5 years of free spice refills
  • Expires 4/12/2021
