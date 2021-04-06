That's $51 off and $17 less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's
- glass jars
- bamboo rack
- measures 18.25" x 7.38" x 3.5"
- includes basil, bay leaves, celery salt, cilantro, coriander, dill weed, fennel seed, herbes de provence, Italian seasoning, marjoram, mint, oregano, parsley, pizza seasoning, rosemary, savory, sea salt, and seasoning salt
- 5 years of free spice refills
Expires 4/12/2021
Published 29 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's a $4 drop from our December mention, $11 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
- stainless steel blade
- housing is dishwasher-safe
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose from Stemless Wine Glasses, Large Tumblers, or Small Tumblers.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- created for Macy's
- dishwasher safe
That's $60 off the list price and a good price for this style spice rack, especially when you factor in the spice refills. Buy Now at Macy's
- stainless steel rack
- 3-Oz. glass bottles
- measures 7.5" x 7.5" x 12.75"
- includes basil, bay leaves, celery salt, chives, cilantro, coriander, mint, dill weed, fennel seed, herbes de provence, Italian seasoning, marjoram, oregano, parsley, pizza seasoning, rosemary, savory, sea salt, season salt, and thyme
- 5 years of free spice refills
That's $11 off list and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- stainless steel/plastic construction
- dishwasher-safe
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 76" x 18" x 5.2"
- 8 repositionable baskets
Shop discounted cookware, bakeware, and more. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dish 2-Pack for $50 ($17 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
Save $2 over Kohl's price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- two L-shape sections
- Model: 85037
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
That includes sandals starting from $15, slippers from $18, sneakers from $20, boots from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- Pictured are the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Brendan Hiking Boots for $19.99 (low by $22).
Save on a huge 33,000 items, including towels starting from a buck, kitchenware from $2, women's t-shirts from $6, men's shirts from $15, men's sneakers from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
That's a $10 savings. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Black, White, or Blue
- Orders over $25 ship free; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
That's $6 under our February mention, $55 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Brown Leather.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
It's $60 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- 4.1L flour keeper
- 2.2L sugar keeper
- 1.7L brown sugar keeper
- 1.2L powdered sugar keeper
- two mini keepers
That's $3 below the list price and a great price for a name brand bowl scraper. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- flexible nylon
- curved edge
- handwash
Save on mixing bowls, measuring spoons and cups, and whisks, priced from
$3.99 $5 (the lowest we've seen). Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
It's $12 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
- stacks to preserve freezer space
- dishwasher safe
