New
Macy's · 24 mins ago
Martha Stewart Collection 12-Piece Champagne Flutes Set
$10 $30
pickup

It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (In-store pickup is also available.)
Features
  • holds 5.75-oz. each
  • dishwasher-safe
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/14/2020
    Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Martha Stewart
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register