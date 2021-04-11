Save $39 to $66 on these sizes. Shop Now at Macy's
- Twin XL for $10.99 ($39 savings)
- Full for $11.99 ($48 savings)
- Queen for $13.99 ($66 savings)
- Shipping is free with orders of $25 or more; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Save on 13 styles in sizes from Twin to Cal. King, as well as pillowcase sets. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Lacoste Home Camo Sheet Set from $26.99 (at least $41 off).
Save at least $120 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, & 2 pillowcases
That's a savings of at least $90 and up to $150. It's also the best price we've seen for the twin and full/queen sizes, and the second-best for king. Shop Now at Macy's
- Twin for $29.99 ($90 off)
- Full/Queen for $39.99 ($120 off)
- King for $49.99 ($150 off)
Apply code "HANSLEEPBT9" to save at least $15. Shop Now at Amazon
- Twin 68x90" drops to $10 ($15 off).
- Full/Queen 90x90" drops to $10.80 ($16 off).
- King 104x90" drops to $11.60 ($17 off).
- Sold by Hansleep US via Amazon.
- Available at this price in Grey and White.
- includes 1 duvet and 2 shams (Twin has 1 sham)
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. (Over half the sale items are at least 60% off.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Marlough II Aluminum Outdoor 6-Pc. Dining Set for $2,699 ($2,840 off).
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
It's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
- BPA-free
- spoons nest together for storage
- 1/4-teaspoon, 1/2-teaspoon, 1-teaspoon, and 1-tablespoon
- scraper levels ingredients
That includes sandals starting from $15, slippers from $18, sneakers from $20, boots from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- Pictured are the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Brendan Hiking Boots for $19.99 (low by $22).
Save $2 over Kohl's price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- two L-shape sections
- Model: 85037
It's a $4 drop from our December mention, $11 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
- stainless steel blade
- housing is dishwasher-safe
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose from Stemless Wine Glasses, Large Tumblers, or Small Tumblers.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- created for Macy's
- dishwasher safe
That's $60 off the list price and a good price for this style spice rack, especially when you factor in the spice refills. Buy Now at Macy's
- stainless steel rack
- 3-Oz. glass bottles
- measures 7.5" x 7.5" x 12.75"
- includes basil, bay leaves, celery salt, chives, cilantro, coriander, mint, dill weed, fennel seed, herbes de provence, Italian seasoning, marjoram, oregano, parsley, pizza seasoning, rosemary, savory, sea salt, season salt, and thyme
- 5 years of free spice refills
That's $11 off list and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- stainless steel/plastic construction
- dishwasher-safe
