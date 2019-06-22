New
Macy's · 49 mins ago
Martha Stewart 57-oz. Glass Pitcher
$7
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart 57-oz. Glass Pitcher for $6.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under our April mention and also $3 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
  • Pouring spout
  • Plastic lid
  • Dishwasher safe
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/22/2019
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Martha Stewart
Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register