1 hr ago
Martha Stewart 450-PSI 1.4-GPM Electric Pressure Washer
$29 $30
free shipping

That's $36 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $36.) Buy Now

Tips
  • Use coupon code "GOWITHJOE" to get this price.
  • Sold by SnowJoe
Features
  • 1.4-GPM flow rate
  • adjustable spray
  • spray gun, soap attachment, and needle cleaning tool
  • Model: MTS-1300PW-MPL
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
