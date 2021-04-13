New
Macy's · 36 mins ago
Martha Stewart 32-oz. Glass Food Storage Container w/ Locking Lid
$5.93 $17
free shipping w/ $25

That's 65% off and an excellent price for a glass food container of this size, especially with a locking lid. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Martha Stewart
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register