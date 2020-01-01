Open Offer in New Tab
Martha Stewart 3- or 4-Piece Flannel Sheet Set
from $24
free shipping w/ $25

That's at least $56 off list and the best price we could find. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup on orders under $25 to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • Twin XL for $23.99 ($56 off)
  • Full for $29.99 ($70 off)
  • Queen for $41.99 ($98 off)
  • King for $53.99 ($126 off)
  • available in several colors (Ditsy Floral pictured)
  • includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, and 2 pillowcases (1 pillowcase for Twin XL)
