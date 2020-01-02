Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Martha Stewart 2-Quart Heart-Shaped Casserole
$30 $100
It's $7 under our February mention, $60 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

  • oven-safe to 500°F
  • compatible with all cooktops, including induction
  • Expires 1/2/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
