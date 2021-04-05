New
Macy's · 17 mins ago
Martha Stewart 2-Piece Stainless Steel Canister Set
$7.99 $22
pickup

Save $14 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for pickup to save $11 on shipping, or orders over $25 ship for free.
Features
  • 1.5- and 2-quart canisters
  • silicone gaskets
  • metal clamps
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/12/2021
    Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Martha Stewart
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register