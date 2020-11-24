Outside of price matching, most stores charge $50 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- plays for up to 20 hours on a full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0 with up to 30-foot range
- 62Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 25-watt RMS system power
- multi-directional sound
- aux input
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- works with Alexa
- customizable sound (bass, treble)
- 50Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- 30W class D amp woofer and two 15W class D tweeters
Save $100 on this trio of Sonos products. Shop Now at Sonos
- Sonos Move for $299 ($100 off)
- Sonos Beam for $299 ($100 off)
- Sonos Sub for $599 ($100 off)
That's the best price we could find by $80 and a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at Sonos
- A 1-year Sonos warranty applies.
- 100Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 802.11g wireless & Ethernet
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa for voice control
- wall-mount compatibility
- audio streaming via the Sonos Controller mobile app
- Model: PLAY1BLK
While it is matched at stores such as Costco, that's a notable savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Bluetooth compatibility
- Visual confirmation lights
- Single connection to your TV
- Dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
With coupon code "PICKCRTECH15", it's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Soft Black pictured).
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- up to 5 hours playback
- water resistant
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
It's $13 under the lowest price we could find for a new system. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- wirelessly connect 2 rear speakers to compatible Samsung soundbars
- surround sound
- wall mountable
- 2 channels
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- Model: SWA-8500S/ZA
That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 2 OTA tuners
- streams to up to 6 devices
- 802.11ac wireless
- control via Tablo live TV app
- Model: TDNS2B-01-CN
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
