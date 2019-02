50Hz to 20kHz frequency response

2 10-watt tweeters & 30-watt woofer

analog bass and treble controls

Bluetooth 4.0

3.5mm aux input

Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Marshall Acton Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $114.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to. With, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $52.) Features include:Note: This coupon can only be used once per account. (You must be signed in to use it.)