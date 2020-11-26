That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- works with Alexa
- customizable sound (bass, treble)
- 50Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- 30W class D amp woofer and two 15W class D tweeters
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
It's $13 under the lowest price we could find for a new system. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- wirelessly connect 2 rear speakers to compatible Samsung soundbars
- surround sound
- wall mountable
- 2 channels
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- Model: SWA-8500S/ZA
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
That's $30 less than our mention from last week, and the best price we've seen in any condition (we saw a refurb version for $180 in October). It's also $80 cheaper than you'd pay for a factory sealed item today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- This item is new but is missing the original packaging.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SM-R800NZSCXAR
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's a savings of at least $162 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Outside of price matching, most stores charge $50 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- plays for up to 20 hours on a full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0 with up to 30-foot range
- 62Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 25-watt RMS system power
- multi-directional sound
- aux input
