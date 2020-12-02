Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get this deal on a range of crystal glasses. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Marquis by Waterford Markham Double Old Fashioned Glasses for $35 (low by $15).
That's the lowest price we could find by $20 via coupon code "DNEP22083". Buy Now at Costway
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
That's a low by $4, although most stores charge $27 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in-stock on November 5, but can still be purchased at this price today.
- measures 15" x 5" x 6.25"
- Model: 12WR
Apply coupon code "HO6WFD6R" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gogoanyshop via Amazon.
- high-grade 304 stainless steel
- supports up to 45-lbs.
- measures 20’’ x 12.2’’ x 16.3’’
Save on over 3,000 small appliances from brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, Hamilton Beach, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $69.99 ($50 off).
- Select items include gift card with purchase.
Bag the lowest prices of the season on thousands of items, including sofas, rugs, decor, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Ladlow 65" Fabric Loveseat for $379. ($510 off)
- The majority of these items ship for free.
Save on over 40,400 items, including bedding, cookware, decor, luggage, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Coupon code "FRIEND" may further discount select styles by an extra 30% off, but most are excluded.
- Pictured is the Tabletops Unlimited Tabletops Gallery Café Americana 16- Piece Dinnerware Set for $19.99 ($50 off).
It's $95 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- BPA-free
- handwash
- includes 3.8-qt., 2.9-qt., 2.4-qt., two 1.8-qt., 1.2-qt., 3-cup, and 1.9-cup containers with lids
Macy's brand pots and pans are between $15 and $25, accessories start at $9, Cuisinart items start at $24, Le Creuset starts at $75. Shop Now at Macy's
- Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 will apply.
- Pictured is the T-Fal 3-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $14.99 ($45 off).
Sign In or Register