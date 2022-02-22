Stay dry and comfortable with GORE-TEX jackets, pants, and gloves for men and women. Shop Now at Marmot
- Pictured is the Marmot Men's Minimalist GORE-TEX Waterproof Jacket for $111.99 ($55 low).
Published 37 min ago
Save on 18 styles of this always-popular range, with deals starting from $72.97. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Max 97 Shoes for $125.97 (low by $17; most charge $170 or more).
Given that there's now an extra 20% off many of the items featured here via coupon code "REFRESH", that's a notable improvement on this sale since last week. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Blazer for $79.99 after code "REFRESH" ($215 off list).
Select items qualify for up to $50 when you stock up. Shop Now at Costco
- Exclusions apply.
- Limit one redemption per member per day.
Save on thousands of newly discounted clothing and home items. Shop Now at Nordstrom
That's the lowest price we found for this length and color by $19. Buy Now at Marmot
- These pants have a short inseam (30.5").
- In Scotch only at this price. Other colors start at $8 more.
Most stores charge $400 or more. Buy Now at Marmot
- Available at this price in Citronelle/Steel Onyx.
Save on tents for up to three people, and tent footprints for up to four people – one person has to sleep outside. Shop Now at Marmot
- Pictured is the Marmot Tungsten Ultralight Hatchback 2-Person Fly Tent for $104.99 (low by $70).
Choose from 75 styles, with up to 60% off. Shop Now at Marmot
- Pictured is the Marmot Men's Rocklin Full Zip Jacket for $46.99 ($5 low).
