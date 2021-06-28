Marmot Epic Deals of the Week: 25% off

New
Marmot · 1 hr ago
25% off
free shipping
Shop over 30 items of outdoor gear. Shop Now at Marmot
- Pictured is the Trestles 15 for $86.25 (low by $29).
Expires 7/5/2021
eBay · 6 days ago
Vevor Truck Bed Tent
from $84
free shipping
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
Features
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Amazon · 2 days ago
Verifygear 17-in-1 Emergency Survival Kit
$20 $40
free shipping
Take half off when you apply coupon code "AP9TD3HN", making this the lowest price we've seen by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Verifygear via Amazon.
Features
- waterproof box, tungsten fountain pen, tactical compass, flashlight, water bottle clip, two screw drivers, multifunctional spork, wire saw, folding military survival knife, 5-in-1 survival rope bracelet, collapsible fire tube, fire starter, carabiner, multifunctional card, ruler, and first aid blanket
Academy Sports & Outdoors · 1 wk ago
Academy Sports + Outdoors Logo Armchair
$4.99
pickup
Looking forward to camping trips, outdoor concerts, cook outs, festivals, and more this summer? Be ready to kick back anywhere with this folding chair that is at least a buck under what you'd pay for a similar chair elsewhere. Buy Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
Tips
- Available in multiple colors (Orange/Pink pictured).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $9.59 shipping fee.
Features
- built-in mesh cup holder
- steel frame
- 225-lb. capacity
- includes carry bag
UntilGone · 5 days ago
GoPlus Inflatable Fishing Float Tube
$118 $303
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNEWS2176621" to drop the price to $117.99. These go for at least $136 at the other storefronts. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- Available in several colors (Beige pictured).
Features
- storage pockets
- fish ruler
- 350-lbs. load bearing capacity
Marmot · 18 mins ago
Marmot Kompressor Comet Pack
$21 $35
free shipping
It's $14 off and the lowest price we could find in any color by $18. Buy Now at Marmot
Tips
- Available at this price in Verde/Botanical Garden.
Features
- stows into internal pocket
- ripstop fabric
- 14L capacity
- Model: 38950
