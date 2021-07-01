Marmot Eiger Rock Pack for $49

That's a low by $48, although most charge $130 or more. It's a most excellent deal on a versatile pack geared for less extreme mountaineering adventures. Buy Now at Marmot
- Plus, it's backed by Marmots lifetime warranty.
- 32L pack
- rope carry strap
- internal organizer loops
- abrasion-resistant
- molded back panel
-
Expires 7/5/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $9 under our last mention and the lowest price we could find by $44 today. Buy Now at Marmot
- Available in Claret.
- fits most 15" laptops
- front and top zippered pockets
- external water bottle pocket
- internal organizer with key clip
- padded shoulder harness with sternum strap
- reflective bike light loop
It's $14 off and the lowest price we could find in any color by $18. Buy Now at Marmot
- Available at this price in Verde/Botanical Garden.
- stows into internal pocket
- ripstop fabric
- 14L capacity
- Model: 38950
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
Apply coupon code "XZ0508COF" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Coffee.
- Sold by Kattee via Amazon.
- genuine leather
- waterproof waxed canvas
- drawstring and snap button closure
- fits up to 15.6" laptop
That's a low by $9, although most stores such as Home Depot charge $90. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Holds a 15"Laptop
- MP3 Pocket with Headphone Audio Port
Shop over 30 items of outdoor gear. Shop Now at Marmot
- Pictured is the Trestles 15 for $86.25 (low by $29).
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Marmot
- Available in Moroccan Blue/Arctic Navy at this price.
- padded laptop sleeve fits most 15" computers
- zippered roll-top closure
- stowable padded backpack straps
- hidden fleece-lined phone pocket
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Marmot
- Available in Slate Grey/Black.
- D-shaped main zipper with rain flap
- retractable handle
- dual rail guards
- locking zippers
That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Marmot
- certified 650 Fill Power Down
- full length wrap around zipper
- internal slash pocket
Sign In or Register