Walmart offers the Margaritaville Wood Adirondack Chair in Green for $198.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- measures 40" x 30" x 38"
- made from FSC Poplar wood
- 300-lb. weight capacity
Walmart offers the Land Shark Garden Bench for $234.97 with free shipping. That's $115 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- FSC poplar wood
- waterproof paint finish
- measures 24" x 54" x 36.25"
Yaheetech via Amazon offers their Yaheetech Metal Patio Rocking Chair for $59.99. Coupon code "K7MAPIMC" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our mention from last month, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 28.7" x 23.6" x 33.1"
- iron construction
- 250-lb. weight capacity
Wayfair offers the Langley Street Arianna Glider Bench for $132.99 with free shipping. That's $197 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 36" x 47" x 27.6"
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by a buck, although most stores charge $50 or more.
Update: The price fell to $34.99. Buy Now
- Home Depot charges the same price via in-store pickup
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair in several colors (Natural pictured) for $65.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
- Contoured back
- 250-lb. max capacity
- solid wood construction
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Fayette 5-Piece Patio Wicker Chat Set for $233.97 with free shipping. That's $265 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- two 31.5" x 26.2" x 38.6" chairs
- two 22" x 21" x 20.3" ottomans
- 20" x 20" x 20.9" table
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Camrose Farmhouse Outdoor Bench with Wicker Storage Box for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
Amazon offers the Mozaik Premium Plastic Mini 96-Piece Appetizer and Dessert Tasting Set for $8.79 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 32 mini tasting plates, 16 mini tasting bowls, 32 mini tasting forks, and 16 mini tasting spoons
