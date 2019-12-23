Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Lowe's · 49 mins ago
Margaritaville Land Shark Classic Long Board Skateboard
$40 $99
pickup at Lowe's

Wasted away again in Margaritaville... It's the best deal we could find by $60. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or pad your order to over $45 to bag free shipping.
Features
  • 8-ply maple deck
  • 7" aluminum trucks
  • carbon steel bearings
  • Model: 2201391
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/23/2019
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Lowe's
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register