It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- It's available in several colors (Charcoal pictured).
- lined, with 50% down / 50% feather fill
- 100% nylon
- machine-washable
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Take an additional 70% off already reduced coats with coupon code "MHWNOV70". Shop Now at Mountain Hardwear
- Pictured is the Mountain Hardware Men's Glen Alpine Jacket for $48.16 after code ($112 off).
Save on a selection of men's, women's, and kids' Gore-Tex jackets and accessories. Shop Now at Marmot
- Marmot Men's ROM 2.0 Hoodie pictured in Enamel Blue for $129 ($86 off).
Save on a range of CirrusLite Down jackets for the whole family. Shop Now at Eddie Bauer
- Pictured is the Eddie Bauer Men's CirrusLite Down Hooded Jacket for $77.40. ($52 off)
- Most items within this sale ship free. (Shipping adds $9.99 for orders under $49.)
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "KNH42JRE" to save up to $17. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in most colors and sizes (B-dark Grey/Camouflage pictured).
- Sold by Sovtemp via Amazon.
Save on more than 20,000 items for women, men, kids, and the home. Shop Now at Nordstrom
Save on apparel, shoes, handbags, jewelry, beauty items, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom
Save on over 10,000 items including activewear, coats, dresses, jeans and denim, pants and leggings, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom
- Pictured is the Thread & Supply Women's Wubby Jacket for $20.97. It's a savings of $28.
Sign In or Register