Macy's offers the Marc New York Carry a Ton Duffel in several colors (Black pictured) for. Opt for in-storeto dodge the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $8 under our mention from four days ago, $32 off list, and the lowest price we could find. It measures 32" x 17" x 11.5" and features top handles and an exterior pocket. Deal ends March 16.