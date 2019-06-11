New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$6 $40
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Marc New York Carry A Ton Duffel in Black or Burgundy for $5.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $2 under our April mention, $34 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- measures 32" x 17" x 11.5"
- 8" drop handles
Details
Expires 6/11/2019
Related Offers
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Travelon 1st Class Sleeper Lumbar Pillow
$29
free shipping
Amazon offers the Travelon 1st Class Sleeper Lumbar Pillow in Gray for $29.15 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10.
Update: It's now $29.30. Buy Now
Features
- inflates easily with 10-12 breaths
- folds to fit in carry bag
- Model: 12304-510
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Lewis N. Clark RFID Anti-Theft Hidden Wallet
$8 $15
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Lewis N. Clark RFID-Blocking Neck Stash Anti-Theft Hidden Wallet in Taupe for $7.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from last July and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- rip-stop nylon
- self-repairing zippers
Walmart · 2 days ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
eBay · 1 wk ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Macy's · 4 days ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 17 hrs ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
Macy's · 5 days ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit in Brown for $81.96 with free shipping. That's $568 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Available in select regular and long sizes from 38 only.
Macy's · 16 hrs ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
