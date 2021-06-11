Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas Golden Knights Autographed Photo for $65

Most stores charge $100 for this signed action shot. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sports Memorabilia via eBay.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Two days ago, SpaceX's Crew Dragon splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, returning three American NASA astronauts and one Japanese JAXA astronaut back to Earth after a successful mission on the International Space Station. If - like us - you're a bit star-struck (see what we did there?) by these intrepid explorers, why not write to them to express that admiration and maybe get a little something in return? Requests for astronaut autographs can be submitted in one of the two following ways:
Mail a letter to:
NASA Johnson Space Center
CB/Astronaut Office
Houston, TX 77058
Send a fax to:
(281) 244 - 8863 Shop Now
- No fax machine available? You can send the Astronaut Office a fax via email at 2812448863@rcfax.com.
- Need more astronaut talk in your life? The four most recently-returning astronauts will be holding a press conference on May 6, 2021, at 3:45 pm ET to discuss their mission in greater detail!
- requested via written letter or fax
With prices starting from $6, save on silver and gold coins, and bullion, with themed items such as Pez, Superman, Stratocasters, and more included. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by a variety of third-party eBay sellers; you can find further details and the store ratings on the right-hand side of the product pages.
That's $2 less than you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- Logo edition
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Liberty Coin via eBay.
- uncirculated
- 999.9 fineness
- 1 troy oz.
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
You'd pay around $200 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by sportsmemorabilia via eBay
That's within $1 of the best price we've seen and a low now by $5, although most retailers charge around $25 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Available at this price Black/High Risk Red.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
It's $84 under list and the best price we could find. It's also far less than the best price we could find for the latest generation (generation 13), which is $130. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White (pictured) or Black.
