Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Adorama · 36 mins ago
Marantz Scope SB-C2 X/Y Stereo Condenser Microphone for DSLR Cameras
$25 $99
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • 50Hz to 18KHz frequency response
  • Built-in low cut filter
  • Built-in 0dB and -10dB sensitivity switch
  • Model: SB-C2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Microphones Adorama
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register