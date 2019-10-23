New
Walmart · 58 mins ago
Marainbow SQ8 Smart Micro Outdoor Camera
$12 $18
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a similar model by $8. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by WorkingStore via Walmart.
  • up to 1080p video recording at 30fps
  • 12MP photo mode
  • supports up to 32GB micro SD card
  • up to 100 minute run time per full charge
  • Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
