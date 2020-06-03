New
Ends Today
Musician's Friend · 12 mins ago
$90 $130
free shipping
That's $40 less than you'd pay at Guitar Center and a very inexpensive way to start playing double kick licks. (You know you want to.) Buy Now at Musician's Friend
Features
- adjustable spring tensions
- duo-tone felt/ABS plastic beaters
- retractable floor spikes
- solid steel components
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 9 hr
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Adorama · 1 mo ago
Adorama Overstock Deals
Over 450 items on sale
free shipping
Save on cameras from $60, home audio from $200, musical instruments from $55, and much more. Shop Now at Adorama
2 wks ago
Valhalla Supermassive Effects Plug-In for PC / Mac
free
Add weird echoes and massive reverbs to your home recordings with this free effects plug-in. Shop Now
Tips
- It comes recommended by the master of supercrushing reverbs, Devin Townsend.
Features
- tempo synced delays, up to 2 seconds
- multiphase delay modulation
- density control
- 8 presets
- VST2 & AAX plug-in formats
2 mos ago
Home School Piano
Level 1 for free
Start learning piano at (pia)no cost – access normally costs $17 per month. Shop Now
Features
- you'll get access to Level 1 lessons until September 1, by which point "piano" will hopefully be your "forte"
- that's such a great joke
UntilGone · 7 hrs ago
Kids' 21-Piece Percussion Instrument Set
$22 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "087INS-AFS" to drop the price to $21.99; a savings of $28 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- includes a tambourine, 2 shaker eggs, 2 wrist bells, 2 claves, 2 finger castanets, a pair of maracas, and more
Musician's Friend · 4 wks ago
Musician's Friend Healthcare and First Responder Discount
Save Now
free shipping
Shop instruments, sound and recording equipment, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
Tips
- Requires SheerID verification.
- Maximum discount is $500.
Musician's Friend · 3 wks ago
Kohala Akamai Series Soprano Ukulele
$40 $65
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $19. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
Features
- mahogany body
- 12-fret rosewood fingerboard
- Model: AK-SL
Sign In or Register