New
Bestekmall · 29 mins ago
$6 $9
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Mansov Portable Outdoor LED Camping Lantern for $14.98. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- three lighting modes
Details
Comments
Related Offers
eBay · 2 wks ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 6 days ago
Mopzlink 60W LED Garage Ceiling Light
$21 $39
free shipping
Kpbot via Amazon offers the Mopzlink 60-watt Standard LED Garage Ceiling Light for $38.99. Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "AE6GV9XR" to drop that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 adjustable aluminum LED light panels
- 6,000-lumen output
- 50,000-hour bulb lifespan
- E26/E27 base
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Letour LED Rechargeable Headlamp
$17 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Letour LED Market via Amazon offers its Letour LED Rechargeable Headlamp in style LT-W608 for $23.99. Coupon code "K6LSTFC4" drops that to $16.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8,000-lumens
- 3 lighting modes with 120° illumination angle
- up to 5 hours run time on 30-minute charge
- IP65 waterproof
- Model: LT-W608
New
That Daily Deal · 2 hrs ago
Rechargeable LED Flashlight w/ Built-In 2,200mAh Power Bank
from $12 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this 10-watt Adjustable Zoom Rechargeable LED Flashlight with built-in 2,200mAh Portable Battery Pack for $12.49 with free shipping. That's $23 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- glow-in-the-dark tactical switch
- 500-lumen output
- USB charging
Bestekmall · 2 wks ago
ISelector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light
$5
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Iselector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light for $12.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $4.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from a year ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 ultraviolet LEDs
- uses no chemicals, poisons, or breathable toxins
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light (bare tool)
$39 $57
free shipping
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light (bare tool) for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 3 bright LEDs
- 2 brightness settings
- 140° pivoting head
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Tanbaby 60W LED Garage Ceiling Light
$23 $39
free shipping
Tanbaby via Amazon offers its Tanbaby 60-watt LED Garage Ceiling Light for $38.99. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply coupon code "TANBABY52" to cut the price to $23.39. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from two weeks ago, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is now 12% off, yielding a price of $22.61. Buy Now
Update: The clippable coupon is now 12% off, yielding a price of $22.61. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
FandyFire Green Light LED Hunting Flashlight
$13 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
FandyFire-Direct via Amazon offers its FandyFire Green Light LED Hunting Flashlight for $18.99. Coupon code "XJTXBQ7P" cuts the price to $13.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 256-yard lighting distance
- 100° wide angle
- 283 lumens
- IPX6 waterproof rating
Bestekmall · 1 mo ago
ISelector Bug & Insect Catcher
$9 $22
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the ISelector Bug & Insect Catcher for $22.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts that to $8.99. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- built-in USB charging
- LED lighting
- mesh screen to prevent blockage
Bestekmall · 2 wks ago
Bestek 3-Piece Wireless Doorbell Kit
$6
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Bestek 3-Piece Wireless Doorbell Kit for $16.23. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $6.49. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- wireless range up to 820 feet
- 36 chime options
- four volume levels
Bestekmall · 1 mo ago
Bestek 30W 2-Port USB Charger w/ Foldable Plug
$6
free shipping
Bestekmall offers its Bestek 30-watt 2-Port USB Charger with Foldable Plug for $14.98. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Quick Charge technology charges at fastest possible speed up to 2.4 amps
Bestekmall · 2 wks ago
ISelector Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbud Headphones
$25 $62
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the ISelector Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbud Headphones for $62.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts that to $24.99. With free shipping, that's $37 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 3 hours of playback per full charge
- 2 pairs of silicone ear tips
- microUSB charging cable
- connectable to two simultaneous devices (mono-mode)
- Model: BTDTT30
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
New
That Daily Deal · 2 hrs ago
World Famous Sports Full Body 3D Camo Ghillie Suit
$27 $120
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the World Famous Sports Full Body 3D Camo Ghillie Suit in Woodland Camo for $27.49 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- includes a jacket, hood, and pants
- scent-free synthetic string
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Sign In or Register