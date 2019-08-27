Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Manor Park Modern Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand in several colors (Natural pictured) for $149 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Techni Mobili 58" Durbin TV Stand (for TVs up to 75") in Grey Wood for $105 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nathan James Wesley Scandinavian TV Stand in Brown/White for $128.69 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46.
Update: The price has increased to $129.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kings Brand Furniture TV Stand in Chrome/Black for $122.12 with free shipping. That's $19 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find today by $34, although most charge $170 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Walker Edison TV Stand (for TVs up to 75") in White Wash for $139 with free shipping. That is a buck under our April mention and is the best price we've seen for a TV stand of this size. (It's the lowest price we could find in any color today by at least $101.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
