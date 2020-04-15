Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Manor Park Classic 7-Piece Acacia Wood Patio Dining Set w/ Extendable Table
$550 $1,156
free shipping

The leaf is effectively free since the option without it goes for the same price. Most patio sets this size and price are not made of solid acacia wood -- and it's the best price we could find by $411. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in Dark Brown & Grey, in classic finish
Features
  • hide-away butterfly leaf
  • made of acacia hardwood
  • includes polyester cushions
  • Model: WMW7SDB
