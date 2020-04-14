Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Manor Park 4-Shelf Wood Leaning Ladder Bookshelf
$71 $87
free shipping

It is spring cleaning season, so while you are cleaning up and out, don't forget the books! Organize and display them (or pictures, trophies, LEGO collections, your Grandmother's Hummel figurines, or whatever it is that you want to showcase) on this ladder-style shelf that is $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • It is available in Gray for this price.
  • measures 55" x 24" x 15"
  • made from certified high-grade MDF with 65-grain laminate
  • Published 1 hr ago
