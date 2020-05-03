Personalize your DealNews Experience
Grab this patio set while it's more than 60% off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $98 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's the lowest price we could find by $49.
Update: The price has dropped to $137.99. Buy Now at Wayfair
Save on outdoor seating, dining, and accessories to get your outdoor spaces primed and ready for warmer weather. Shop Now at Kohl's
Save on furniture, decor, outdoor dinnerware, and more. Shop Now at Big Lots
Quadruple your savings on loveseats, hammocks, chairs, conversation sets, and more with initial markdowns, two coupons, and Kohl's Cash! Shop Now at Kohl's
Get your BBQ grill and smoker ready, set up your patio chairs and canopies, lie Homer-style in a hammock, and keep your kids occupied with trampolines or pools, with this sale covering everything you need for a perfect garden oasis. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Take this opportunity to pick up DIY essentials at great prices. Shop Now at Walmart
Cycling socks start at $7, bottles at $10, helmets at $19, cyling jerseys at $24, kids' bikes at $95, and adult bikes at $720. Shop Now at REI
Make the most of this lockdown, get some projects done around the house; save on tools, heaters, hot tubs, air purifiers, generators, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on over 100 toys, including dollhouses, LEGO, ride-on mini cars, trikes, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $41 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
Do some touching-up around the house at a $27 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $20.
Update: It's now available for pickup only. Buy Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
That's $31 off and the best price we could find. Get this price via coupon code "BCP5119". Buy Now at Best Choice Products
