Manna Heat-Activated Color Changing 16-oz. To-Go Cups w/ Lids 4-Pack for $10
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Manna Heat-Activated Color Changing 16-oz. To-Go Cups w/ Lids 4-Pack
$10 $30
pickup

Apply coupon code "SALE" to drop the price to $20 off list. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
Features
  • colors change instantly with the addition of warm liquids
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SALE"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register