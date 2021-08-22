Manna Heat-Activated Color Changing 16-oz. To-Go Cups w/ Lids 4-Pack for $10

New
$10 $30
pickup
Apply coupon code "SALE" to drop the price to $20 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- colors change instantly with the addition of warm liquids
Ends Today
Home & Cook · 2 days ago
Factory Seconds All-Clad Round Basket Grilling Pan
$20 $70
$7.95 shipping
That's $22 less than you'd pay for this item elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
Features
- dishwasher safe
- oversized handles
- for use up to 700° F
- brushed stainless steel construction
Amazon · 4 days ago
Lock & Lock Aqua 2-Quart Fridge Door Water Jug
$5.42 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
Features
- BPA-free
- leakproof, airtight, & watertight
- Model: HPL735
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Simple Drink Coffee Mug
from $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "45DEALMUG" to save. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors/sizes (14-oz. Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Simple Drink Life via Amazon.
Features
- vacuum insulated
- lid and handle
- sweat-free
Amazon · 1 day ago
IMUSA 14" Light Cast Iron Wok with Stainless Steel Handles
$15 $60
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, the lowest price we could find by $8, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- pre-seasoned w/ natural oils
- can be used on gas, electric stove, & induction
- extended stainless steel handle & helper handle
- Model: LCI-19008
Macy's · 5 days ago
Alfani Men's Alfatech Commuter Pants
$9.96 $75
free shipping w/ $25
That's $65 off list and a great price for a pair of slacks. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Get free shipping with orders of $25 or more; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Macy's · 5 days ago
Macy's Clearance Sale
25% to 75% off
free shipping w/ $25
Shop over 22,000 discounted items. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Pictured is the Cuisinart Graphix Classic Stainless Steel 15-Piece Cutlery Set for $99.99 ($60 off).
- Spend $25 for free shipping; otherwise opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
Macy's · 2 days ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Sale at Macy's
20% to 80% off
free shipping w/ $25
Accessories start at $9, shirts at $30, and pants at $30. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Pictured is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Wrinkle Free Stretch Dress Shirt for $29.99 (about $20 less than other stores charge.)
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Rope Windslicker Jacket
$25 $99
free shipping w/ $25
It's $74 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- It's available in Orange Tea or Surf
- Pad a few cents to over $25 to bag free shipping,
- you can search "12360767" to view it in Forged Iron.
