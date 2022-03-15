New
Blain's Farm & Fleet · 44 mins ago
$180 $210
free shipping
That's around $30 less than you'd pay for a similar 3-lb. bee enclosure elsewhere. (A savings of roughly 0.3 cents per bee!) Buy Now at Blain's Farm & Fleet
Tips
- Shipping restrictions apply to many states – note the info under the price.
- The last day to order lives bees is March 15.
- You know we had to link to the thing.
- Tune in next spring for more
Features
- includes cage, temporary feed, queen and 3 lbs. of bees (approximately 10,000 to 12,000)
Details
Comments
-
Expires 3/15/2022
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
