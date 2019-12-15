Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Manhattan Toy Co. Luxe Plush Large Polar Bear
$10 $40
$2 shipping

That's $28 under what Walmart charges. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
  • Order two or more and shipping is free and immediate.
Features
  • measures 20" head to toe
  • 13" seated height
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 1 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies That Daily Deal Manhattan Toy
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register