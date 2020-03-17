Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Mangroomer Professional Electric Back Hair Shaver
$28 $40
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Amazon charges the same.
Features
  • over 2 feet in length when extended
  • non-slip rubberized grip
  • rechargeable battery
  • Model: 211-6
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
