New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Manfrotto NX Camera Backpack
$30 $70
pickup at Best Buy

Today only, Best Buy offers the Manfrotto NX Camera Backpack in Blue for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $6.49 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now

Features
  • includes a Shutterfly voucher for $25 or a 8"x8" photo book.
  • interchangeable dividers
  • water-repellent fabric
  • tablet compartment
  • Model: MB NX-BP-BU
↑ less
Buy from Best Buy
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camera Bags Best Buy Manfrotto
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register