Today only, Best Buy offers the Manfrotto NX Camera Backpack in Blue for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $6.49 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Bundred & Thick via Amazon offers its Neewer DSLR Camera Bag for $30.99. Coupon code "BAGDN819" drops the price to $18.59. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy discounts a selection of phones, laptops, TVs, appliances, and more during its 3-Day Sale. Plus, most items receive free shipping. (Opt for in-store pickup for items under $35 to avoid shipping charges.) Save $130 on select iPads, $500 on Macbooks, $350 on select Windows laptops, and $50 on Apple watches. Deal ends August 18. Shop Now
Best Buy offers the the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $29 under yesterday's mention, within a buck of our Prime Day mention, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $29.) Buy Now
Today only, Best Buy via Google Express offers the Hoover Spotless Deluxe Pet Deep Cleaner Vacuum for $69.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $18. Buy Now
