Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 51 mins ago
Manfrotto Advanced Camera Backpack Compact 1 for CSC
$40 $100
free shipping

Save at least $50 on this professional camera bag. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • In Black.
Features
  • holds mirrorless, up to four lenses, flash
  • lower zipped personal gear compartment
  • fits 13" MacBook Air or 12.9" iPad Pro
  • padded top camera insert with dividers
  • Model: MB MA-BP-C1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/9/2020
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camera Bags B&H Photo Video Manfrotto
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register