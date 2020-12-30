Save on 30 tools including socket sets, drivers, drills, batteries, and more. Shop Now at The Tool Nut
- Pictured is the Makita 18V 3.0Ah Battery 2-Pack for $119 ($40 off).
- Shipping adds $8 or orders of $99 or more ship for free.
Published 1 hr ago
Take $25 off orders of $100 or more on over 300 Makita tools. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Makita Lithium-Ion Cordless/Corded Work Light for $125 in cart (low by $25).
That's at least $2 under what you'd expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected back in stock on December 19.
- Includes 2 x 3-1/2" Power Bits, 3 x 1-3/4" Nut Drivers, 10 x 2" Power Bits, 2 x Insert Bit Holders, a 2" Socket Adapter, and 32 1" insert Bits
- Model: A-98348
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by We Are Tools via eBay.
- variable speed up to 2,900 rpm
- up to 1,460 in. lbs. of torque
- all-metal gear housing
- LED worklight
- Model: XDT11Z
Save $5 over Tractor Supply's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes twenty-five 1" insert bits, six 2" power bits, two 1-3/4" magnetic nutsetters, one 2-3/8" insert bit holder, and one 1/4" socket adapter
- precision machined tips, pulse torsion rings, optimized torsion zone, and unique steel
- for high-torque impact drivers
- Model: E-01666
Save on generators, cabinets, power tools, batteries, and more. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- Shipping adds $6.99.
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
It's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This item is available for in-store pickup only and availabiity may vary by ZIP code.
- 14 different types of bits
Save $30 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery fee.
- 26-ft. PVC air hose included
- mounts to wall, ceiling, or floor
- Model: CMXZTSG1144NB
That's $52 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Dual LED lights
- Mechanical 2-speed transmission provides 0 - 400 and 0 - 2,000 RPMs
- Model: XPH03Z
Save $51 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18V LXT Sub-Compact Brushless 1/2" Driver-Drill
- 18V LXT Sub-Compact Brushless Impact Driver
- 18V LXT Bluetooth Job Site Radio
- 2 batteries, charger, and tool bag
- Model: CX301RB
