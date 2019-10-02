New
Rakuten · 59 mins ago
Makita 18V LXT Cordless 5-Piece Combo Kit
$204 w/ $20 Rakuten points $240
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $132. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by CPO Outlets via Rakuten.
  Coupon code "HOME15" bags this price.
  • You'll get $20.30 in Rakuten Super Points.
Features
  • variable-speed 1/2" driver-drill, impact driver, Recipro saw, and blower
  • 4-position flashlight battery with charger
  • Model: XT506S
  • Code "HOME15"
