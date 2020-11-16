It's $69 less than buying them separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Zoro
- includes 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-AMP direct drive motor
- dual post compound pivoting arm
- shaft lock for blade changes
- 4,600-RPM
- includes vertical vise, blade, wrench, and triangular rule
- Model: LS1040
- UPC: 883812010722, 061346130233, 088381020107, 728639290592
That's $130 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.99 delivery fee. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The product ships with all relevant accessories.
- extended table support piece
- 16" extruded aluminum rail
- tilting bevel table for 22.5 and 45 bevel cuts
- Model: R4021
- UPC: 648846068688
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- Up to 45-degree bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90 degrees
- Model: DCS571B
That's $51 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Battery and charger not included.
- 9.5-ft. maximum length
- up to 6" cutting diameter
- automatic oiler
- Model: P4360BTL
Most stores charge $129. Buy Now at Amazon
- single bevel
- 15-Amp motor
- 0-52° miter angle range
- 0-45° bevel range
- Model: C10FCGS
- UPC: 717709027633
Apply code "MKE2610" to save up to $100 off. Shop Now at Zoro
- $20 off $199.
- $60 off $599.
- $100 off $999.
- Shipping adds $5 or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 REDLITHIUM 18V 12.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery Pack for $179 after coupon (a low by $41).
- You must sign into your account to apply the coupon.
Save on tools, signs, labels, hardware, and more. Shop Now at Zoro
- Shipping adds $5 or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 4.5" 40G Flap Disc for $2.74 ($6 low).
Take $25 off orders of $100 or more on over 300 Makita tools. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Makita 2-Gallon Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum for $157.09.
It's $145 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1/2" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- rare earth neodymium magnet
- 2-piece design
- Model: B-35097
Save on drills, circular saws, angle grinders, rotary hammers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion 6-1/2" Circular Saw for $74.99 ($55 off).
