Geekbuying · 1 hr ago
$10 $20
free shipping
Apply coupon code "NNNDBQ20" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Geekbuying
Tips
- This item may take up to 10 days for delivery. The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.
Features
- 1.22" screen
- heart rate monitor
- tracks activity
- smart notifications
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Kohl's · 1 day ago
Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch
$100 w/ $20 Kohl's Cash $130
free shipping
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, it's $19 less than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Kohl's
Tips
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from July 6 through 12.
Features
- tracks steps, calories, & more
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- vibration alerts
- Model: 010-01689-00
Kohl's · 2 wks ago
Fitbit Ionic Fitness Smart Watch
$180 w/ $30 Kohl's Cash
free shipping
Thanks to the included $30 in Kohl's cash, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Kohl's
Tips
- Available in Charcoal Graphite (pictured) or Blue Gray Silver.
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from June 22 to 28.
Features
- track steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, active minutes, and hourly activity
- real-time pace and distance on display during outdoor runs and rides
- workout modes
- up to 4+ days of battery life and up to 10 hours when using GPS
Geekbuying · 1 hr ago
LaserPecker L1 Smart Laser Engraver
$220 $250
free shipping
Apply coupon code "NNNDBLASER" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Geekbuying
Tips
- This item ships from China and requires four to seven weeks for delivery. The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.
Features
- compact and portable
- high-quality Osram laser
- password lock
- automatic shut off
- eye protection
Sign In or Register