Walmart · 31 mins ago
Majik Nothin' But Net Shootout Double Shot Basketball Game
$35 $67
pickup at Walmart

That's $5 under last week's mention, $32 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping (or choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.)
Features
  • folds down for storage
  • 4 game options
  • electronic LCD scoring and sound
  • 3 basketballs
  • Model: 1-1-27810-DS
