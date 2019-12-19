Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Majik Dueling Laser Tag Set
$15 $28
pickup at Walmart

That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Need it for Christmas? Select stores may have pickup available before Christmas.
  • 2 red and green hand-held laser guns
  • shooting range of over 25 feet
  • Model: 1128824DS
